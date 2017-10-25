Fernando's appearance plays big at The Short Stop

The crowd at the Short Stop bar along Sunset Boulevard near Dodger Stadium was laughing its way through Vin Scully’s ceremonial first pitch bit when the retired announcer asked for a pitcher to come to the field to throw for him.

All of a sudden someone in the crowd made a prediction.

“Dude, it has to be Fernando,” said Jesse Leora to work buddy William Perez.

When Fernando Valenzuela came up the steps to join Scully on the mound, the bar erupted in applause.

“I’m glad he came at least for something,” said Perez, 30, who works with Leora installing glass.

The moment was the last bit of fun the crowd had for a while. They groaned when Rich Hill walked the first batter he faced. They continued to grimace as he put men on base.

But the crowd held on.

“We got this,” one man shouted after Rich Hill escaped the second inning.