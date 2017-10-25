George Springer's homer gives Astros a 7-5 lead in top of 11th

Top of the 11th. Brandon McCarthy pitching. Charlie Culberson in at left. Enrique Hernandez moves to center. The Dodgers are out of position players.

Cameron Maybin singled to center.

With George Springer batting, Maybin stole second.

Springer homered to right-center, Astros lead, 7-5.

Alex Bregman fouled to first.

Jose Altuve grounded up the middle. Austin Barnes made the play and threw wide, but Logan Forsythe made the tag.

Carlos Correa grounded to short.

Astros 7, Dodgers 5.