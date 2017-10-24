Heat doesn't concern Dave Roberts

It was 103 for Clayton Kershaw’s first pitch in Tuesday’s World Series opener. That’s degrees, not miles per hour, making it the hottest World Series game ever.

But manager Dave Roberts said before the Series that warm weather would not be a problem for Kershaw not for his team, which plays in the Southern California heat all summer while the Astros play their home games beneath a retractable roof.

“In Los Angeles I think that our estimation of hot is still relative to being in Southern California by the coast,” he said. “The guy taking the baseball for us, I don’t think that he’s concerned about a little spike in heat, so we feel good.”