How good was Kershaw in Game 1 of the World Series? Historically good.

Don Newcombe and Don Drysdale also struck out 11 batters in a World Series game.

The 11 strikeouts were the most by a Dodgers pitcher in the World Series since Sandy Koufax fanned 10 batters in Game 5 of the 1965 Fall Classic. But Kershaw's feat ties him for third all-time among Dodgers pitchers.

Of the 21 outs recorded during Clayton Kershaw's seven-inning gem of a World Series Game 1 on Tuesday, more than half came via strikeout.

* Pitched for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Tommy John, Tim Belcher and Roger Craig each struck out seven batters in a World Series game.

In pitching his gem, Kershaw became the first pitcher in World Series history to strike out 11 or more batters while yielding three or fewer hits without a walk.

Six of the 11 strikeouts caught the batter looking at a called third strike. In nine, the count was even or Kershaw was ahead of the batter.

According to Brooks Baseball data, all but 12 of Kershaw's 83 pitches were fastballs or sliders.

What's more, only two Houston batters were able to work an at-bat to full count against Kershaw. And eventually both Jose Altuve and George Springer struck out.

The showdown with Altuve came in the top of the fourth inning and after Alex Bregman had tied the game at 1-1 with a home run.

With the presumptive American League MVP looking to swing momentum back to the Astros, Kershaw threw the first pitch for a strike. He then missed with three consecutive pitches.

Down 3-1 in the count, Kershaw came back with a low slider that was fouled off for a strike and another that froze Altuve.

Kershaw went on to strike out the side, and didn't allow another baserunner until Altuve singled in the top of the seventh.