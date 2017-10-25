Chris Taylor and Justin Turner homer and Clayton Kershaw gives up one run while striking out 11 in the Game 1 victory. Game 2 is today at Dodger Stadium with Rich Hill taking on Justin Verlander. First pitch is 5:08 p.m.
How good was Kershaw in Game 1 of the World Series? Historically good.
|Chris Keller
Of the 21 outs recorded during Clayton Kershaw's seven-inning gem of a World Series Game 1 on Tuesday, more than half came via strikeout.
The 11 strikeouts were the most by a Dodgers pitcher in the World Series since Sandy Koufax fanned 10 batters in Game 5 of the 1965 Fall Classic. But Kershaw's feat ties him for third all-time among Dodgers pitchers.
Don Newcombe and Don Drysdale also struck out 11 batters in a World Series game.
Most strikeouts by a Dodgers pitcher in a World Series game
|Pitcher
|Strikeouts
|Date
|PitcherSandy Koufax
|Strikeouts15
|DateOctober 2, 1963
|PitcherCarl Erskine*
|Strikeouts14
|DateOctober 2, 1953
|PitcherClayton Kershaw
|Strikeouts11
|DateOctober 24, 2017
|PitcherDon Newcombe*
|Strikeouts11
|DateOctober 5, 1949
|PitcherDon Drysdale
|Strikeouts11
|DateOctober 10, 1965
|PitcherSal Maglie*
|Strikeouts10
|DateOctober 3, 1956
|PitcherSandy Koufax
|Strikeouts10
|DateOctober 11, 1965
|PitcherSandy Koufax
|Strikeouts10
|DateOctober 14, 1965
|PitcherDon Sutton
|Strikeouts9
|DateOctober 13, 1974
|PitcherSandy Koufax
|Strikeouts9
|DateOctober 7, 1965
|PitcherWhit Wyatt*
|Strikeouts9
|DateOctober 6, 1941
|PitcherDon Drysdale
|Strikeouts9
|DateOctober 5, 1963
|PitcherOrel Hershiser
|Strikeouts9
|DateOctober 20, 1988
|PitcherBilly Loes*
|Strikeouts8
|DateOctober 3, 1953
|PitcherAndy Messersmith
|Strikeouts8
|DateOctober 12, 1974
|PitcherSandy Koufax
|Strikeouts8
|DateOctober 6, 1963
|PitcherBurt Hooton
|Strikeouts8
|DateOctober 12, 1977
|PitcherOrel Hershiser
|Strikeouts8
|DateOctober 16, 1988
* Pitched for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Tommy John, Tim Belcher and Roger Craig each struck out seven batters in a World Series game.
Source: baseball-reference.com
In pitching his gem, Kershaw became the first pitcher in World Series history to strike out 11 or more batters while yielding three or fewer hits without a walk.
Six of the 11 strikeouts caught the batter looking at a called third strike. In nine, the count was even or Kershaw was ahead of the batter.
According to Brooks Baseball data, all but 12 of Kershaw's 83 pitches were fastballs or sliders.
What's more, only two Houston batters were able to work an at-bat to full count against Kershaw. And eventually both Jose Altuve and George Springer struck out.
The showdown with Altuve came in the top of the fourth inning and after Alex Bregman had tied the game at 1-1 with a home run.
With the presumptive American League MVP looking to swing momentum back to the Astros, Kershaw threw the first pitch for a strike. He then missed with three consecutive pitches.
Down 3-1 in the count, Kershaw came back with a low slider that was fouled off for a strike and another that froze Altuve.
Kershaw went on to strike out the side, and didn't allow another baserunner until Altuve singled in the top of the seventh.
As good as Kershaw was, he has a ways to go to equal Koufax's performance in the World Series.
Koufax has struck out eight or more batters in a World Series game five times. And another thing about his 10 strikeouts in Game 5 of the 1965 series?
Three days later in Game 7, Koufax struck out 10 batters again.