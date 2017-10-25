It's probably the heat, and not humidity, when it comes to a few of these Dodgers homers

Justin Turner watches his two-run home run against the Astros during the sixth inning of Game 1.

Through the first 14 innings of the World Series, all four Dodger runs have come on home runs.

Only one of those shots — Chris Taylor’s leadoff home run in Game 1 — was a no-doubter. The others, Justin Turner suggested, might have been helped by the high temperatures at Dodger Stadium.

And that could impact the Dodgers' offense when the series moves beneath Minute Maid Park’s retractable roof Friday for Game 3.

“When it’s that hot here, the ball does travel a lot better. If it’s 10 degrees cooler, that’s probably a routine fly ball,” said Turner, whose sixth-inning homer in Game 1 barely got out.

Joc Pederson’s solo home run in Game 2 just carried over the right-center wall as well.

The game-time temperature Tuesday was more than 100 degrees; it was 90 degrees when Pederson came to bat Wednesday.

If the Astros close their retractable roof, as expected, temperatures will be in the low 70s.