Kershaw has thrown seven dominant innings as Dodgers lead, 3-1

Top of the seventh. But don't tell Kershaw that. He has a 25.50 ERA in the seventh inning of games he starts in the postseason.

Jose Altuve singles to left.

Carlos Correa grounded to third, Altuve forced at second. The ball was hit alowly, so no chance to get Altuve at first.

Yuli Gurriel grounded to short, forcing Correa. The ball sort of rolled out of Seager's glove to Forsythe, ending any chance of a double play. No error because you can't assume a double play.

Brian McCann flied to center.