The Astros depend on Marwin Gonzalez

The Dodgers have used Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez at a variety of positions this season, with Hernandez playing everywhere except pitcher and catcher while Taylor has started multiple games at five positions.

The Astros have their own super-utility player in Marwin Gonzalez, who has played all four infield positions and both corner outfield spots this season while hitting .303 with 23 home runs and 90 runs batted in.

“He’s carried us in a lot of different portions of the season, offensively and defensively,” said Houston manager A.J. Hinch, who called Gonzalez “the answer in one person.”

“If I wanted to give [Jose] Altuve a day off during the season, he can play second. Short for [Carlos] Correa, third for [Alex] Bregman, first for Yuli [Gurriel],” he continued. “It’s like having multiple players in one. And not just that he can do it, he can do it well.

“There’s not a lot of offensive slippage, there’s no defensive slippage and there’s no gap in performance. As a manager he’s a winning player.”