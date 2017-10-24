The world has changed since 1988

A lot has happened since Oct. 16, 1988, the last time Dodger Stadium played host to a World Series game:

Technology: The internet, the cellphone, satellite TV, the Xbox, email, DVDs and the GPS were all invented or popularized.

Presidents: The chief resident at the White House went from a movie star in Ronald Reagan to a reality TV star in Donald Trump.

Celebrities: Since Oct. 16, 1988, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kylie (and Kendall) Jenner, Neymar, Jennifer Lawrence and 12 of the players on the Dodger roster were born.

Music: The No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 40 went from Phil Collins’ “A Groovy Kind of Love” to “Rockstar” by Post Malone.

Sports: The U.S. staged a World Cup and both the Winter and Summer Olympics; the English Premier League was formed; and the NHL expanded to 31 teams.

People: The U.S. population grew by 81 million to more than 325 million.

Conflict: The U.S. fought two wars in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

Baseball: Twenty-three teams – including four that didn’t exist in 1988 – have played host to World Series games.