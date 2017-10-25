They took a stroll in Chavez Ravine trying to track down tickets to Game 2

ReeRee and Jay Friedman went to Chavez Ravine in search of Game 2 tickets.

Jay and ReeRee Friedman hiked up Lilac Terrace in Chavez Ravine on Wednesday evening decked out in Astros gear, hoping they could find two tickets to Game 2 of the World Series.

The San Antonio lawyer said he found some tickets online for $850 this morning but he was hoping that he could find a better deal on foot.

He has been a fan since the team was called the Colt .45s and he was still just a kid when the Astrodome opened a few years later.

“The eighth wonder of the world,” he said with glee.

He and ReeRee think the Astros have a shot to win the Series if they can look like their old selves from the regular season.

“We aren’t gonna win with three hits,” he said in reference to a 3-1 loss in Game 1. “We've got to put five on the board and see what we can do.”

“Let me tell you," he added, "winner of tonight’s game takes the series."

He is excited for the Astros to come home. He thinks his team can do what the Yankees did to the Astros in the American League Championship Series — win three at home.

“Watch out Dodgers,” he said.