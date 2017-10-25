This bullpen run can't last forever for Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw delivered more than a victory with his dominant seven-inning performance Tuesday night in the opening game of the World Series. He also positioned the Dodgers to claim Game 2.

Much has been made of the Dodgers bullpen, and rightly so. The team’s relievers haven’t allowed a single run in 25 combined innings this postseason.

I hate to break it to you, but this can’t last forever. It can’t.

If the relievers are asked to cover three or four innings every single night, they will eventually give up a run.

And that’s why it was important for Kershaw to pitch as many innings as he did in Game 1. Kenta Maeda, Tony Cingrani and Tony Watson didn’t have to pitch.

Closer Kenley Jansen pitched only one inning. The only other reliever the team used was Brandon Morrow, who pitched the eighth inning.

This should come in handy Wednesday, with the Dodgers scheduled to take on Justin Verlander, the Astros workhorse who is 4-0 with a 1.46 earned-run average this postseason. Verlander started twice in the American League Championship Series, pitching in a complete game in his first game and seven innings in his second.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill’s two starts this postseason lasted a combined nine innings, meaning it’s very likely the bullpen will have to account for four or five innings in Game 2. If that’s the case, they will at least be well-rested.

By the way, in case you’re wondering, yes, I’m sticking with my prediction of Astros in five games. It’s still possible, you know.