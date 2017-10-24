Two Dodgers fans with deep connections to the team

Robert Medina pulled off his blue Dodgers cap to show the scar running along his scalp.

A few years ago, the 39-year-old oilfield driller had an aneurysm at work. It felt like he got shot in the head, but he was so worried he’d be demoted that he waited a week to go to the doctor, who told him he should be dead.

But that was then. On Tuesday, Medina was at the Game 1 of the World Series in his Clayton Kershaw jersey, living one of the best days of his life.

“This is my dream,” he said. “I told my wife, ‘I want to do this before I die.’”

He was standing on Stadium Way six hours before the game started, among the first people lined up for the game.

Just to get the full experience of traveling with fans to the game, he drove from his home in Bakersfield and hopped on a train in North Hollywood; the passengers chanted, “Go, Dodgers!” Someone saw his jersey, heard he was going to the game and grabbed his arm.

“I just want to touch you right now,” the man told him.

He caught a ride at Union Station with a stadium worker.

Medina stood outside the stadium, before fans were allowed in, with 70-year-old Norman Davis of Chino Hills, and the men got to talking.

“I felt like, all these games, all these years, why do I get so emotionally invested in it?” Medina said. “Why do I invest so much time and so much money into it? This is why.”

It was Medina’s first World Series game. Davis had been to the Series in 1965 and 1988.

“I couldn’t wait another almost 30 years for this,” Davis said of the Dodgers’ World Series drought. “I’ll be in somebody’s Dustbuster.”

Davis said his cousin was former Dodgers Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion who played for the team in the late 1950s and the 1960s.

Norman Davis said he’s remained a Dodgers fan for so long because of its history. As a black man, he said, he cherishes that his team had Jackie Robinson.

“It’s the history of the Dodgers,” he said. “Since they let in the first black player in the league.”

Robinson, he said, called his cousin when he was about to sign with the Yankees and told him to join the Dodgers instead. So he did.

Norman Davis keeps a photo of himself by Robinson’s new statue outside Dodger Stadium on his phone. He was there for its dedication.

He hopes to eventually see more black players in the game he loves so much. He’s confident he will.

Like so many fans, he sported his new World Series gear on Tuesday. It was 103 degrees, but he wore a sweatshirt with the Series logo on it. It was worth it, he said.