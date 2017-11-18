USC up, 14-7, after first quarter at Coliseum

USC leads UCLA, 14-7, at the end of the first quarter, but Josh Rosen has the Bruins driving.

He connected with Theo Howard for a 30-yard gain on third-and-12 and with J.J. Lasley for 14 yards on fourth-and-10.

Rosen completed 11 of 16 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter, with Lasley making three catches for 66 yards and Howard four catches for 48 yards.

Sam Darnold completed all three of his passes, for 30 yards. Ronald Jones has rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown in nine carries.