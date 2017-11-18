Darnold passes, Jones runs USC to 28-17 lead

Ninety yards in 10 plays covering five minutes.

USC saved its best offensive showing for the right time, and the Trojans now have their first double-digit lead of the game.

Sam Darnold completed all three of his passes on the march, to Stephen Carr for 29 yards, Daniel Imatorbhebhe for 16 yards and Deontay Burnett for nine yards.

Ronald Jones added the touchdown on a two-yard run. He has rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns in 25 carries.

Darnold has completed 17 of 28 passes for 264 yards.