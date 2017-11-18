No lead is safe against Josh Rosen, Jordan Lasley

Josh Rosen’s NFL stock has to be rising. Jordan Lasley’s must be going through the roof.

Rosen has completed 32 of 52 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns. Lasley has been on the receiving end of all three scores.

His 27-yard reception of a Rosen pass with 2 minutes, 43 seconds left in the fourth quarter has pulled UCLA to within 28-23.

The Bruins tried for a two-point conversion but failed on a pass.

Lasley beat USC cornerback Jack Jones on his route, and Rosen delivered a perfect pass.