RoJo finds the mojo and USC leads, 14-7

This game was billed as a duel between quarterbacks, Josh Rosen of UCLA vs. Sam Darnold of USC — either could be the first passer taken in the next NFL draft.

But so far, it’s Rosen against USC’s Ronald Jones II, who looks like he’s probably improving his draft stock against UCLA’s weak run defense.

Jones scored from two yards out with 4 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first quarter to give USC a 14-7 lead.

Jones ran four times for 37 yards on a 56-yard scoring march. The touchdown was his 15th rushing this season. He has already run for 62 yards in nine carries.