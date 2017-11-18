Rosen, Lasley hook up and UCLA is tied with USC, 7-7

Josh Rosen just did what he needs to continue to do if UCLA is to hang with USC tonight at the Coliseum.

He guided the Bruins on a seven-play, 80-yard drive, capping the march by hitting J.J. Lasley with an 11-yard scoring pass, and the Bruins and Trojans are tied, 7-7, midway through the first quarter.

Rosen completed four of five passes for 74 yards on the drive, including a 41-yard bomb to Lasley.

Rosen has completed six of nine passes for 88 yards.