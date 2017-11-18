Rosen puts up the numbers, but Darnold and USC get the win

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen passed for more than 400 yards for the fourth time this season, but USC Sam Darnold kept his record perfect as a starter in 12 career games at the Coliseum.

USC defeated UCLA, 28-23, and will play for the Pac-12 Conference championship in two weeks.

The Trojans are 10-2 overall and 8-1 in Pac-12 Conference play. UCLA fell to 5-6 overall, 3-5 in conference. The Bruins are 0-6 on the road.

Rosen completed 32 of 52 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Lasley made the three scoring receptions and finished with 10 catches for 204 yards.

Darnold completed 17 of 28 passes for 264 yards. Ronald Jones II rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns in 28 carries.