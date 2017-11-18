Two big UCLA mistakes and USC leads, 7-0

A 53-yard gain by UCLA on a pass from Josh Rosen to J.J. Lasley was wiped out by a penalty for an ineligible receiver downfield, and then things got worse fast for the Bruins.

On a punt, UCLA was set up to defend a kick to the left. Instead, J.J. Molson kicked to the right sideline.

Ajene Harris made the fake of the season, pretending as if he were catching the ball to the left, where the Bruins had several defenders.

Meantime, Michael Pittman Jr. caught the ball all the way to the right side of the UCLA defense, and he streaked 72 yards for a touchdown.