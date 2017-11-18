Josh Rosen might have won the duel, but Sam Darnold helps USC gert the win in the annual rivalry game.
UCLA cashes in on USC's tips
|Mike Hiserman
USC double tipped, and UCLA is three points richer for it.
A 43-yard pass play from Josh Rosen to Jordan Lasley helped set up a 26-yard field goal by JJ Molson that pulled UCLA to within 21-17 with 10 minutes 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter at the Coliseum.
Two Trojans touched Rosen’s pass before Lasley did. Jack Jones tipped the ball and then it banked off Iman Marshall’s helmet before settling in Lasley’s arms.
Rosen has completed 29 of 47 passes for 380 yards. Lasley has nine catches for 177 yards.