USC holds lead by turning away another UCLA threat

Another Josh Rosen mistake deep in USC territory allowed the Trojans to hold their seven-point lead through four and a half minutes of the third quarter.

Rosen, who fumbled with the Bruins driving late in the first half, zipped a pass right into the chest of USC safety Marvel Tell III in the middle of the end zone.

Tell returned the ball to the USC 23.

Rosen’s pass came on a third-and-12 play, and before that ill-advised throw he had been brilliant on third down.

UCLA had converted on seven of its previous 11 third-down plays.

Earlier in the same drive, Rosen and running back Soso Jamabo connected for a 25-yard gain on third and 18.

Rosen has completed 22 of 35 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown, but he’s also turned the ball over twice.