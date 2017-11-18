Sports

The UCLA Bruins (5-5, 3-4) travel to the Coliseum to play the USC Trojans (9-2, 7-1) in a Pac-12 Conference football game at 5 p.m. Saturday. Join us here for live updates from the game.

USC holds lead by turning away another UCLA threat

Mike Hiserman

Another Josh Rosen mistake deep in USC territory allowed the Trojans to hold their seven-point lead through four and a half minutes of the third quarter.

Rosen, who fumbled with the Bruins driving late in the first half, zipped a pass right into the chest of USC safety Marvel Tell III in the middle of the end zone.

Tell returned the ball to the USC 23.

Rosen’s pass came on a third-and-12 play, and before that ill-advised throw he had been brilliant on third down.

UCLA had converted on seven of its previous 11 third-down plays.

Earlier in the same drive, Rosen and running back Soso Jamabo connected for a 25-yard gain on third and 18.

Rosen has completed 22 of 35 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown, but he’s also turned the ball over twice.

