USC puts it all together to take 21-7 lead

Good defense turns the ball over to special teams, which can set up an offense.

Isn’t that how it’s supposed to work? It just did for USC.

After back-to-back sacks forced UCLA to punt, a nifty 17-yard return by Ajene Harris gave USC good field position at the UCLA 44, and it took the Trojans five plays to score from there.

Quarterback Sam Darnold connected with Steven Mitchell for an 18-yard gain and running back Stephen Carr for 20 yards on a swing pass, helping move the ball to the UCLA one.

Darnold scored from there on a run with 5 minutes, 32 seconds left in the third quarter.