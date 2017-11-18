Wild finish to first half as USC leads UCLA, 14-7

The first half is over at the Coliseum, and USC leads UCLA, 14-7, but the Trojans are probably disappointed the lead isn’t bigger.

The half ended with Sam Darnold scrambling down to the UCLA five-yard line, but USC was without a timeout and the clock ran out before the Trojans could line up for another play.

Then again, USC is also lucky the score isn’t tied. UCLA had driven deep into Trojan territory with less than a minute left in the half before Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen coughed up a fumble.

Rosen was sacked by Malik Dorton, who also slapped the ball loose from the quarterback’s hands. John Houston Jr. picked it up for USC and ran nine yards to the Trojan 40.

With 37 seconds left, Darnold connected on three consecutive passes — to Steven Mitchell for a gain of 15, and to Deontay Burnett for six and 25 yards — moving the ball to the UCLA 14 with 10 seconds left.

Darnold was going to pass again from there, but he couldn’t find an open receiver and chose to tuck the ball and run.

Darnold has completed 10 of 15 passes for 132 yards with an interception. Ronald Jones II has run for 88 yards and a touchdown in 15 carries for USC.

Rosen has completed 18 of 28 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Lasley has five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown for the Bruins.