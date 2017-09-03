The UCLA Bruins host Texas A&M at the Rose Bowl at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a rematch of last season's opener, which the Aggies won. Join us for updates throughout the game.
UCLA and Texas A&M preparing to kick off
|Ben Bolch
UCLA is closing in on kickoff of the Do-Over Bowl, a season opener the Bruins hope goes vastly different than the one they endured exactly one calendar year ago.
Texas A&M prevailed in that game, 31-24, in overtime after UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen’s final pass fell incomplete near the end zone, capping a day of frustration in which Rosen had three passes intercepted and was sacked five times.
The conditions will be hot again, with temperatures at the Rose Bowl well into the 90s as game time approaches. The Bruins hope the similarities end there and they can start to erase the putrid taste of last season’s 4-8 record.
Rosen will be making his first appearance in 11 months after sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury in October against Arizona State. He looked locked in over the final portion of training camp and will be playing in his first game under the guidance of Jedd Fisch, UCLA’s new offensive coordinator.
The Bruins will also try to establish some sort of running game after averaging only 84.3 yards a game last season, ranking next to last among major college teams.
Texas A&M wants to get off to its typical good start. The Aggies started 6-0 in 2016, 5-0 in 2015 and 5-0 in 2014.
Skies were party cloudy before kickoff with lightning in the area that prompted officials to advise fans to seek shelter in their vehicles or buses at the stadium.
What to expect when UCLA and Texas A&M take the field
|Ben Bolch
A look at the matchups for the seaon-opening game Sunday at the Rose Bowl.
Texas A&M (0-0) vs. UCLA (0-0)
Sunday, 4:30 p.m., Rose Bowl. TV: Channel 11. Radio: 570
Marquee matchup
Christian Kirk was a recruit UCLA badly wanted, and the Bruins are going to get him … trying to run them off the Rose Bowl turf. The Texas A&M receiver and punt returner was held in check last season during the Aggies’ 31-24 overtime victory over the Bruins in College Station, Texas, finishing with eight catches for 58 yards. The preseason All-American likely will be his team’s top target Sunday.
The Bruins look to avenge last season's opening loss to Aggies
|Ben Bolch
The play happened late in UCLA’s last season opener, one calendar year and what might seem like a lifetime ago in the world of a college football player.
It developed exactly as intended. Tight end Austin Roberts had the defensive back beat by a few steps on third and goal as he raced toward the front corner of the end zone. Quarterback Josh Rosen, scurrying away from a pass rush that had sacked him five times, threw the ball where only Roberts could catch it. The Bruins needed the touchdown to force a second overtime against Texas A&M.
Roberts stretched out his white-gloved hands. The ball struck his thumb and forefingers and tumbled toward the turf. Roberts held his hands toward his face in disbelief.
If time heals all wounds, then more will need to pass before Roberts can fully get over the play that symbolized a crushing defeat and what would become a lost season for the Bruins.
“I’ve kind of replayed that every day this week,” Roberts said Thursday of the next-to-last play during UCLA’s 31-24 setback against the Aggies, “just reminding myself that I’m not trying to have any repeats of that and trying to make sure that it doesn’t happen” again.
That makes Sunday something of a do-over for Roberts and the Bruins. They will face Texas A&M once more in a season opener, this time at the Rose Bowl in what could be a palate cleanser for that year-old yucky taste.