Live updates: UCLA vs. Texas A&M in season opener
The UCLA Bruins and Texas A&M; have kicked off at the Rose Bowl in a rematch of last season's opener, which the Aggies won. Join us for updates throughout the game.

Another UCLA turnover leads to a 17-3 deficit

Ben Bolch

UCLA's offense keeps putting its defense in a bad spot.

Bolu Olorunfunmi fumbled after a five-yard gain, giving Texas A&M the ball at the Bruins' 20-yard line. Trayveon Williams cut outside three plays later for a two-yard touchdown run that gave the Aggies a 17-3 lead.

That's two consecutive turnovers in two plays for the Bruins after Josh Rosen had fumbled on the previous offensive play.

Latest updates

