Another UCLA turnover leads to a 17-3 deficit

UCLA's offense keeps putting its defense in a bad spot.

Bolu Olorunfunmi fumbled after a five-yard gain, giving Texas A&M the ball at the Bruins' 20-yard line. Trayveon Williams cut outside three plays later for a two-yard touchdown run that gave the Aggies a 17-3 lead.

That's two consecutive turnovers in two plays for the Bruins after Josh Rosen had fumbled on the previous offensive play.