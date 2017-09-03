The UCLA Bruins and Texas A&M; have kicked off at the Rose Bowl in a rematch of last season's opener, which the Aggies won. Join us for updates throughout the game.
Another UCLA turnover leads to a 17-3 deficit
|Ben Bolch
UCLA's offense keeps putting its defense in a bad spot.
Bolu Olorunfunmi fumbled after a five-yard gain, giving Texas A&M the ball at the Bruins' 20-yard line. Trayveon Williams cut outside three plays later for a two-yard touchdown run that gave the Aggies a 17-3 lead.
That's two consecutive turnovers in two plays for the Bruins after Josh Rosen had fumbled on the previous offensive play.