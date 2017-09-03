Sports
Live updates: UCLA vs. Texas A&M in season opener
The UCLA Bruins and Texas A&M; have kicked off at the Rose Bowl in a rematch of last season's opener, which the Aggies won. Join us for updates throughout the game.

Josh Rosen heating up, but it's probably too late as UCLA trails, 44-24

Ben Bolch

Josh Rosen is starting to find some rhythm. Unfortunately for him, it's already the fourth quarter and his team is down big.

Rosen connected with Darren Andrews for a nine-yard touchdown to shave Texas A&M's lead to 44-24 with 13:22 left in the game.

UCLA tight end Caleb Williams is quietly having a big game with 10 catches for 144 yards. Rosen has completed 21 of 39 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown.

