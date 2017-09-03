The UCLA Bruins and Texas A&M; have kicked off at the Rose Bowl in a rematch of last season's opener, which the Aggies won. Join us for updates throughout the game.
Josh Rosen heating up, but it's probably too late as UCLA trails, 44-24
|Ben Bolch
Josh Rosen is starting to find some rhythm. Unfortunately for him, it's already the fourth quarter and his team is down big.
Rosen connected with Darren Andrews for a nine-yard touchdown to shave Texas A&M's lead to 44-24 with 13:22 left in the game.
UCLA tight end Caleb Williams is quietly having a big game with 10 catches for 144 yards. Rosen has completed 21 of 39 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown.