Josh Rosen heating up, but it's probably too late as UCLA trails, 44-24

Josh Rosen is starting to find some rhythm. Unfortunately for him, it's already the fourth quarter and his team is down big.

Rosen connected with Darren Andrews for a nine-yard touchdown to shave Texas A&M's lead to 44-24 with 13:22 left in the game.

UCLA tight end Caleb Williams is quietly having a big game with 10 catches for 144 yards. Rosen has completed 21 of 39 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown.