Soso Jamabo touchdown run cuts UCLA deficit to 44-17

UCLA has a running game? Well, at least on one play.

Soso Jamabo cut outside for a six-yard touchdown run that dropped the Bruins' deficit to 44-17 late in the third quarter. Jamabo has been the team's most effective runner, gaining 29 yards in five carries for 5.8 yards per carry.

Bolu Olorunfunmi has averaged 3.1 yards per carry in his 10 attempts.