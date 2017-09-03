Texas A&M extends its lead to 41-10 early in third quarter

It apparently can get worse for UCLA.

Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen, who limped off the field after being sacked late in the second quarter, fumbled while being sacked on the Bruins' first possession of the third quarter.

Texas A&M took over in UCLA territory, then Daniel LaCamera kicked a 32-yard field goal to extend the Aggies' lead to 41-10 with 9:57 left in the third quarter.