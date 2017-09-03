The UCLA Bruins and Texas A&M; have kicked off at the Rose Bowl in a rematch of last season's opener, which the Aggies won. Join us for updates throughout the game.
Texas A&M goes 99 yards to take a 24-3 lead
|Ben Bolch
UCLA looked like it might have finally scored a victory when another great Stefan Flintoft punt pinned Texas A&M at its own one-yard line.
Nope.
The Aggies drove virtually the entire length of the field, Trayveon Williams gashing the Bruins defense for a 72-yard run that would have been a touchdown save for a flying tackle by UCLA's Nate Meadors.
It didn't matter, however, because tailback Keith Ford eventually scored from two yards out to give the Aggies a 24-3 lead with 11:38 left in the second quarter.
Texas A&M has already rushed for 164 yards with an average of 7.5 yards per carry.