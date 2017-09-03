Texas A&M has an immediate answer, goes up 38-10

The feel-good vibes from UCLA's first touchdown didn't last long.

On the next play from scrimmage, Texas A&M's Trayveon Williams ran for a 61-yard touchdown to give the Aggies a 38-10 lead late in the second quarter.

UCLA's defense has not been good, to put it mildly. Texas A&M has amassed 337 yards of offense, including 281 on the ground.

This is shaping up to be a game where a deep dive into the record books may be needed.