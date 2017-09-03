Texas A&M scores on first drive, takes 7-3 lead over UCLA

Texas A&M had an answer for UCLA's early score.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Nick Starkel found some success passing and then the Aggies got in a groove running the ball, with tailback Keith Ford scoring on a five-yard run to give Texas A&M a 7-3 lead ovver UCLA midway through the first quarter of the teams' season opener Sundy at the Rose Bowl.

Bruins cornerback Darnay Holmes set up the touchdown with a late hit out of bounds on the previous play, giving Texas A&M a first down at the five-yard line.

Starkel completed all three of his passes for 39 yards on the drive.