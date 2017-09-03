The UCLA Bruins and Texas A&M; have kicked off at the Rose Bowl in a rematch of last season's opener, which the Aggies won. Join us for updates throughout the game.
Texas A&M tacks on another field goal to take a 44-10 lead in third quarter
|Ben Bolch
It's all going to be just details the rest of the way.
Texas A&M went 41 yards on its latest drive, leading to a 48-yard field goal by Daniel LaCamera that gave the Aggies a 44-10 lead with 4:08 left in the third quarter.
UCLA has 165 yards of offense with 40 on the ground to this point.