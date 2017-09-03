The UCLA Bruins and Texas A&M; have kicked off at the Rose Bowl in a rematch of last season's opener, which the Aggies won. Join us for updates throughout the game.
Texas A&M ups its lead to 10-3 after big defensive play
|Ben Bolch
Texas A&M made a big defensive play but didn't do much with it.
Aggies defensive end Jarrett Johnson knocked the ball out of UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen's hand as Rosen cocked his arm back to throw. Aggies safety Armani Watts recovered and raced to the UCLA three-yard line.
But two incompletions and a two-yard run later, Texas A&M opted to kick a 19-yard field goal that gave the Aggies a 10-3 lead with 5:11 left in the first quarter.