UCLA gets its first touchdown, still trails 31-10 late in second quarter

UCLA fans showered the Bruins with mock applause when Bolu Olorunfunmi ran for the team's first first down since its opening drive.

Then UCLA receiver Jordan Lasley gave the Bruins something legitimate to cheer when he hauled in a 54-yard pass from Josh Rosen, giving his team the ball at the two-yard line. UCLA tailback Jalen Starks ran it in from there, pulling the Bruins to within three touchdowns at 31-10.