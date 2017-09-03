The Bruins were dominated for nearly three quarters of the game but were able to erase a 34-point deficit to defeat the Aggies in the season opener for both teams.
UCLA has scored 35 unanswered points, takes a 45-44 lead
|Ben Bolch
Things have officially gotten crazy at the Rose Bowl.
Josh Rosen completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Lasley in the back corner of the end zone, Lasley spinning his body to make the catch and give UCLA a 45-44 lead over Texas A&M with 43 seconds left.
Lasley had just dropped a third-down pass.