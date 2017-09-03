UCLA takes an early 3-0 lead over Texas A&M

UCLA scored first in its season opener.

The Bruins drove 53 yards in 13 plays on their first drive, quarterback Josh Rosen completing a pair of third-down passes along the way, before J.J. Molson kicked a 29-yard field goal to give his team a 3-0 lead over Texas A&M early in the first quarter of their game Sunday at the Rose Bowl.

Rosen completed four of eight passes for 31 yards on the drive, throwing the ball away on third down while being chased before the field goal. Bolu Olorunfunmi had three carries for nine yards.