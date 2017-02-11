Randy Brown vs. Belal Muhammad live round-by-round coverage

Randy Brown has received some spotlight from Dana White's reality TV show and is 3-1 in the UFC thus far. This fight will be a step up in competition as Belal Muhammad is a dangerous opponent. Muhammad is coming off a disappointing setback at UFC 205 from Madison Square Garden.

Round 1. Muhammad opens with a series of hard leg kicks. Brown attempts a couple of front kicks while Muhammad continues to work on the legs. Brown lands a high kick of his own and a few nice punches. Brown connects with a spinning back kick to the body. Muhammad continues to work the leg while mixing in punches. Muhammad keeps kicking Brown's leg over and over again. They exchange stiff punches late. 10-9 Muhammad.

Round 2. Muhammad goes back to work with the leg kicks. Brown answers with a body kick. Muhammad throws a few haymakers and then attempts a takedown. He doesn't get it and Brown lands a few quality punches. Muhammad answers with a couple punches of his own. Brown continues to lead with his fingers, an illegal tactic under the most recently revised rules. He has poked Muhammad a couple times, leading to complaints. Muhammad gets a takedown late and takes Brown's back. He lands some punches at the close. 10-9 Muhammad.

Round 3. Muhammad lands a couple punches and a leg kick. Brown hits Muhammad with a left hand. Muhammad clinches and looks for a takedown. Muhammad gets it. Brown looks to set up an armbar or triangle while Muhammad lands a few elbows from the top. Muhammad again attempts to set up an armbar and Muhammad avoids that. Muhammad takes Brown's back and lands punches while controlling the back. Brown gets out and takes top position late. He opens up with punches at the close. 10-9 Muhammad, 30-27 Muhammad.

Winner: Belal Muhammad, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

That was an impressive win by Muhammad. He used a smart game plan on the feet to strike well with a longer opponent and then got the better of the ground game as well to score the upset and rebound from a disappointing loss.