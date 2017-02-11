Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson live round-by-round coverage

Anderson Silva is considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Silva held the UFC middleweight title for nearly seven years, dominating the opposition with his otherworldly striking. Now 41, Silva doesn't have a win officially on his record since losing his title to Chris Weidman. Derek Brunson is looking to establish himself as a top middleweight star today and this is his most high profile opportunity. He has won four of his last five via knockout in less than three minutes, although his most recent bout was a loss to Robert Whittaker. He is extremely aggressive, which could play into Silva's hands.

Round 1. Brunson comes out carefully, showing respect for Silva's skills. Silva and Brunson mostly just stand there early, getting a feel for each other. Silva connects with the first significant blow of the fight, a right hook. Silva moves forward with a couple punches. Brunson clinches and lands a few punches before separating. Brunson hits Silva with some solid punches while Silva looks to set up the Thai plum. Brunson lands a few low kicks on Silva. Silva throws a spinning kick but eats a series of heavy punches from close range by Brunson. Silva misses a knee late and ends up on the bottom on the ground. 10-9 Brunson.

Round 2. Brunson shoots for a takedown but Silva sprawls and blocks it. Silva presses the attack but Brunson takes advantage of his aggression to secure a takedown. Silva gets up quickly. Brunson attempts a takedown again but Silva blocks it with ease. Silva dances a bit and opens up with a couple of punches. However, overall he just isn't doing enough. 10-9 Brunson.

Round 3. Silva starts with a jab and a Brunson high kick flies by his head. Brunson goes for a takedown but has it stuffed. Brunson tries again and it's blocked again. Brunson nails Silva with a hard knee to the head but Silva is fine. Silva begins to attack more and in particular keeps trying to secure the Thai plum that he has used in devastating fashion earlier in his career. Brunson gets a takedown late and Silva controls him in full guard. 10-9 Brunson, 30-27 Brunson.

Winner: Anderson Silva, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

That was a bad decision by the judges. It's easy to understand how it could happen because it was a relatively uneventful fight, Silva is so well respected and the crowd was reacting bigger to his shots. However, Brunson was landing the better shots throughout the fight and deserved to pick up the win. Silva after the fight says he knows he's too old to fight but fighting is in his heart.