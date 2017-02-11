Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier live round-by-round coverage

The UFC's light heavyweight division is in a transition stage. Long the UFC's marquee division, it is now quite thin and lacking in rising young stars. This is the sort of fight that could give the division new identity. Glover Teixeira is a longtime top fighter with wins over the likes of Quinton Jackson, Rashad Evans and Ryan Bader. Here, he takes on a relatively unproven rising prospect. Cannonier is 9-1 and coming off an impressive win over Ion Cutelaba. This is his opportunity to establish himself as a factor at 205.

Round 1. Cannonier is showing off his footwork early, dancing around while Teixeira looks to land a power shot. Teixeira lands a couple hard punches and then takes Cannonier down. Teixeira works from the top landing punches. In a transition, Teixeira attempts a guillotine choke but he gives it up and ends up back on top. Teixeira utilizes some elbows and secures full mount position. He quickly loses that but continues to be active. Cannonier gets up and wobbles Teixeira at the close with a few heavy punches by the cage. 10-8 Teixeira.

Round 2. Cannonier starts off with a few nice jabs but Teixeira easily takes him down. Cannonier's takedown defense has not been good in this fight. His ground game hasn't been much better as he largely just uses his guard while Teixeira lands punches from the top. The fighters are stood up with a minute and a half left. The fight is pretty even on the feet, with Teixeira connecting on a couple hard punches late. 10-9 Teixeira.

Round 3. Teixeira gets another easy takedown at the start of the third. Teixeira punishes Cannonier with punches and elbows from the top. Cannonier has no answers on the ground. Teixeira gets full mount but Cannonier then attains half guard. Teixeira just keeps working. Teixeira continues to land punches from the top as the round progresses. Cannonier looks to get up late and finally does. The crowd boos the fight at the conclusion. 10-8 Teixeira, 30-25 Teixeira.

Winner: Glover Teixeira, unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26).

Teixeira dominated Cannonier in that bout. It wasn't exciting but it sent a statement about where Teixeira stands relative to Cannonier. For Cannonier, it was an emphatic statement that he has vulnerabilities in his game that need to be addressed if he wants to move up in the weight class.