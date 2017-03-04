Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt live round-by-round coverage

Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem are two of the most decorated strikers in heavyweight MMA history, with a long list of accomplishments between them. Now late in their careers, both could really use a win here to secure additional top shelf opportunities. They fought once before, with Overeem winning via submission. Hunt's ground game has improved to a large degree since then.

Round 1. Hunt opens with a heavy leg kick. Hunt throws another leg kick and Overeem checks it, causing a bad cut on the shin of Hunt. Overeem begins throwing low kicks of his own. Both men are relying heavily on those kicks and not really coming too close to the range of the other's punches. Hunt does land a solid right hand to the jaw as he attempts to close distance. Overeem connects with a pair of nice combinations late. 10-9 Overeem.

Round 2. Overeem is using a diverse array of attacks as the fight moves on, mixing in punches and kicks from different angles while being careful to avoid Hunt's power. Overeem uses a hard knee to the body and follows with another to the body and one to the head. Hunt hurts Overeem with an elbow and then closes in looking for the finish. He hurts Overeem with another punch but Overeem is able to clinch and compose himself. They trade some heavy punches in the clinch. Hunt did hurt Overeem in that round but Overeem was landing the better shots on balance throughout. 10-9 Overeem.

Round 3. Hunt has to chase down Overeem as Overeem runs away from the action. They end up back in the clinch by the cage like in the second. Overeem knocks Hunt out with 2 brutal knees to the head in that clinch and then a punch as Hunt collapses face first.

Winner: Alistair Overeem, KO, round 3.

Alistair Overeem has to fight a somewhat cautious style because he knows his chin is vulnerable but he is able to absolutely pour on the offense when he has the opportunity and he has so many weapons. That's a unique collection of traits. Mark Hunt has one of the best chins in the history of the sport so knocking him out is always extremely impressive.