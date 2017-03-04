latimes.com
Live updates: UFC 209
Sports

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (16-3-1) defends his title for a second time against challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson (13-1-1) at UFC 209 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Woodley and Thompson fought to a majority draw at UFC 205 from Madison Square Garden. Keep it here for round-by-round updates from all the bouts on the card.

Amanda Cooper vs. Cynthia Calvillo live round-by-round coverage

Todd Martin

This fight was originally scheduled to be early in the preliminary portion of the card but was moved up to the main card due to the co-main event of the card falling through. Cooper is 2-2, coming off her first UFC win. Calvillo is 3-0 against low level opposition and is making her UFC debut.

