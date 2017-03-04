UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (16-3-1) defends his title for a second time against challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson (13-1-1) at UFC 209 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Woodley and Thompson fought to a majority draw at UFC 205 from Madison Square Garden. Keep it here for round-by-round updates from all the bouts on the card.
Amanda Cooper vs. Cynthia Calvillo live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
This fight was originally scheduled to be early in the preliminary portion of the card but was moved up to the main card due to the co-main event of the card falling through. Cooper is 2-2, coming off her first UFC win. Calvillo is 3-0 against low level opposition and is making her UFC debut.