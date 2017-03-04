Luke Sanders vs. Iuri Alcantara live round-by-round coverage

Luke Sanders is an undefeated bantamweight hopeful who beat solid veteran Maximo Blanco in his UFC debut and will now have a shot to beat another. Iuri Alcantara has been a bantamweight contender for quite some time but at 36 the clock is ticking for him in a division where speed is king.

Round 1. A wild scramble ensues early, with Sanders landing a punch from the top and letting Alcantara up. Sanders lands a few wild looping punches on Alcantara back on the feet. In another scramble, Sanders once again ends up on top. He lands some hard punches from there, forcing Alcantara to roll over. Sanders goes to town there, opening up with a continual barrage of punches to the head of Alcantara. Alcantara is forced to just cover up. Sanders just punches and punches and punches. He unfortunately lands a knee as Alcantara is still grounded. The referee deducts a point. 10-8 Sanders, 9-8 with the deduction.

Round 2. Sanders again is getting the best of the action, landing punches on the feet. He hurts Alcantara with a hard knee to the body and looks to finish up against the cage. He lands some punches and elbows as Alcantara just holds on, but doesn't pour it on enough to get the stoppage. They go to the ground, where Alcantara grabs a knee bar and gets the shocking come from behind win.

Winner: Iuri Alcantara, submission, round 2.

Credit has to go to Alcantara for pulling out the win after struggling so much early. He found a little opening and capitalized, an indication of why he's been successful for so long. However, the fight ultimately may have served more as an indictment of Sanders than anything. He was the much more explosive fighter and had Alcantara in trouble constantly but couldn't put him away and had some mental lapses that cost him a fight that he absolutely should not have lost. It's a fight he'll likely be beating himself up over for a long time, and for very good reason.