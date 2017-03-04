Rashad Evans vs. Dan Kelly live round-by-round coverage

Rashad Evans is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and one of the most accomplished fighters in the history of that division. Now 37, Evans hasn't looked like the same fighter in recent fights. He has dropped four of his last six after starting his career 17-1-1. This is his middleweight debut as he seeks to inject new life in his career. Dan Kelly has competed in the Olympics in judo four separate games and built a 12-1 MMA record. At 39 years old himself, he has often been counted out in recent fights but has three consecutive UFC wins.

Round 1. Kelly moves forward leaning in. Both fighters throw out their jabs. Evans throws a head kick and then lands a solid right hand. Kelly hits Evans with a hard left hand counter as Evans comes in. Kelly follows that with a big straight left hand, the hardest shot of the fight by either man. Evans shoots in for a takedown but Kelly blocks it. Kelly looks for a throw but can't get it and they break off. Kelly lands that left hand again. Evans uses a nice knee to the body but eats a series of uppercuts in the process. Evans uses a hard kick to the body late. 10-9 Kelly.

Round 2. Kelly presses forward early in the second, backing Evans up around the cage. Kelly looks for a judo throw but can't get Evans to the ground. Kelly lands another of those hard straight left hands that are giving Evans difficulty. Evans looks for a takedown but it is blocked. Evans uses a nice knee to the head. The boxing continues to be competitive with both men landing well. Evans gets a takedown momentarily but Kelly pops up and they return to the standup. Evans uses a high kick but Kelly catches it and lands a few punches. 10-9 Kelly.

Round 3. Evans has success early with an uppercut and later a hook. Kelly trips Evans but can't pursue him to the ground. Kelly continues to push forward and is landing more although he hasn't connected as hard as in the first two rounds. Kelly does use a nice uppercut. They exchange rapidly late with both men connecting well. It was an exciting end to the fight.10-9 Evans, 29-28 Kelly.

Winner: Dan Kelly, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Kelly deserved that decision. He pressed the action, landed more shots and landed the best shots. It's another upset win for a fighter who deserves tremendous respect for the way he fights after such a long athletic career. For Evans, it's yet another disappointing setback. Physically he looks the same or better than he ever did but he just can't compete like he used to anymore.