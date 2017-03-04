UFC welterweight title: Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson live round-by-round coverage

Tyron Woodley comes from a wrestling background but has added powerful striking to his game as he moved to the championship level. Stephen Thompson comes from a kickboxing background and has adapted that to MMA. Their first fight was an entertaining one, with Thompson doing better for longer periods but Woodley doing the most damage and having the most successful periods. They now rematch to settle who is best with the welterweight title on the line.

Round 1. Thompson lands a kick early. Woodley explodes in with punches but Thompson backs up and avoids danger.