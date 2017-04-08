Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi live round-by-round coverage

Chris Weidman is a proud former UFC middleweight champion who ended the long reign of the legendary Anderson Silva and defended his title three times before losing it to Luke Rockhold. Weidman lost again next time out via knockout to Yoel Romero and is looking for redemption here. Gegard Mousasi's motivations are different. The former Dream and Strikeforce champion wants big fights in the UFC and with four straight wins, he earned this shot against the popular Weidman. A win here could establish Mousasi as a perennial top middleweight.

Round 1. Both fighters show healthy respect for the other as they feel each other out with punches. Weidman gets a takedown a little over a minute in. Mousasi tries to stand up but Weidman grabs a choke. Mousasi avoids that and gets up. Weidman scores another takedown halfway through the round. Mousasi gets up before taking any damage. Weidman goes for another takedown. Mousasi defends well against the cage. Mousasi lands a punch on the break. Mousasi lands a couple more and Weidman goes for another takedown. He gets Mousasi to the mat but can't keep Mousasi down. Mousasi slips and Weidman takes top control again at the end. 10-9 Weidman.

Round 2. Mousasi lands a jab and a series of heavy punches by the cage. Mousasi is looking to close the show while Weidman is forced to cover up. Weidman is bleeding. Mousasi looks for a takedown, which is buying Weidman time. Weidman goes for a takedown of his own. Mousasi looks for a guillotine in the process but doesn't come close and just controls the head. Mousasi looks to sweep but can't pull it off. Weidman works into full mount. Mousasi has to turn his back and Weidman looks for a rear naked choke. They scramble and return to the feet. Mousasi lands a knee and then lands a couple more as Weidman puts his hands down. There were two knees around that time. One was clearly legal; the other was close. The replay showed that Weidman's hand was up on the second, which would make it legal. This led to a chaotic scene where there was a long delay, followed by the fight being stopped.

Winner: Gegard Mousasi, TKO, round 2.

That is going to be a very controversial finish. The referee stopped the action thinking it was an illegal blow, but once it was discovered it was a legal blow, there wasn't any way to justify giving Weidman all that time to recover from a legal blow. It's unfortunate because Weidman could have continued but he put his hands down in an effort to make the blows illegal and exploit that rule so he brought about the unfortunate situation himself by trying to take advantage of that rule.