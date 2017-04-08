Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzalez live round-by-round coverage

Cynthia Calvillo is undefeated professionally at 4-0 and won her UFC debut. Pearl Gonzalez is 6-1 and making her UFC debut.

Round 1. The action is a little slow early, with both fighters primarily relying on their boxing. Calvillo is landing more. Gonzalez goes for a takedown, but Calvillo blocks that and lands a big knee. They go to the ground, where Calvillo locks in a triangle choke but time runs out. 10-9 Calvillo.

Round 2. The second round begins similarly to the first. Gonzalez is sort of plodding forward while Calvillo is taking advantage of her superior speed in the boxing. Gonzalez gets a takedown and quickly moves into mount. Calvillo attempts to escape, but Gonzalez goes for an armbar during that process. Calvillo gets out and takes top position where she is in side control position. Calvillo takes Gonzalez's back and looks for a rear naked choke. Calvillo isn't able to make much progress on that, but she controls Gonzalez for the remainder of the round. 10-9 Calvillo.

Round 3. Calvillo uses a trip takedown and is half guard on the ground. Calvillo quickly transitions and takes Gonzalez's back. This time, she comes close to locking in a rear naked choke but can't quite get under Gonzalez's neck. Calvillo gets the choke and the submission.

Winner: Cynthia Calvillo, submission, round 3.

Cynthia Calvillo looked good again. We'll see how she does as she moves up the ranks in the UFC.