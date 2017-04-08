UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will try to defeat challenger Anthony Johnson for a second time and retain his title when the two meet Saturday night in Buffalo, New York. In the co-feature, New Yorker Chris Weidman looks to rebound from consecutive losses against surging contender Gegard Mousasi. Get live updates from each bout on the card right here.
Magomed Bibulatov wins UFC 210 opener
|Todd Martin
Undefeated Russian prospect Magomed Bibulatov was successful in his UFC debut, taking a unanimous decision victory over Jenel Lausa on straight 29-26 cards. Bibulatov utilized more diverse striking to capture the first round and then grounded the overmatched Lausa in the second and third. Bibulatov improves to 14-0 while Lausa fell to 7-3.