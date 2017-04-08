Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira live round-by-round coverage

Will Brooks is the former Bellator lightweight champion with an impressive 19-2 MMA record against plenty of tough opposition. He is coming off a controversial loss to Alex Oliveira and is looking to reaffirm that he is one of the best lightweights in the world. Charles Oliveira is a dangerous fighter in both the standup and on the ground. He has lost three of his last four, albeit to elite competition in Ricardo Lamas, Anthony Pettis and Max Holloway. That leaves both fighters with something to prove.

Round 1. Oliviera lands some kicks early. They clinch and Oliveira uses a trip takedown to take top position. Brooks tries to get up but Oliveira slams him back down and takes Brooks' back. Oliveira sinks in a rear naked choke from the standing position. Brooks fights it hard but eventually has to tap.

Winner: Charles Oliveira, submission, round 1.

Charles Oliveira has suffered his share of setbacks against top flight opposition over the years but he showed again tonight what a dangerous foe he is for anyone. Oliveira has a tendency to win spectacularly and that was another one. For Brooks, it's a heartbreaking setback. He badly wanted to fight the best in the UFC but now with consecutive losses he is a long way from his goal of reaching the top of the sport.