Chase Sherman vs. Rashad Coulter live round-by-round coverage

A knockout seems likely when Chase Sherman and Rashad Coulter square off as each fighter has finished all of his wins via knockout. Sherman is a UFC veteran but has lost both times in the Octagon while Coulter is making his UFC debut.

Round 1. Sherman lands a series of kicks to keep Coulter at range. Coulter is moving in slowly looking to get close enough to land a power shot but Sherman is landing much more in the process. Sherman is continually landing leg kicks while also connecting with punches as Coulter gets close. Coulter lands a hard right hand that appears to hurt Sherman a little. He opens up and lands a left hook a little bit later. Sherman lands another big leg kick and Coulter is limping. Sherman follows with another leg kick and Coulter almost goes down. 10-8 Sherman.

Round 2. Coulter connects with a hard right hand to the chin but Sherman is fine and he responds with more of those leg kicks. Coulter can barely stand and goes down. Sherman follows with punches on the ground. Coulter appears done but he is able to stand back up by the cage. Coulter desperately wings some big looping punches but can't connect. Sherman lands some more of those leg kicks and Coulter limps away. Coulter rocks Sherman with a punch and follows with more bombs looking for a finish. Sherman withstands and fires back. Coulter continues hammering Sherman with big punches to the jaw but Sherman is able to take them and fires back. Sherman knocks Coulter out with a hard elbow by the cage. That was an incredible round.

Winner: Chase Sherman, TKO, round 2.

That was one of the most exciting heavyweight fights in quite some time, a memorable battle where both men were pushed to their limits. The UFC has been looking to establish depth in the heavyweight division and after that fight, fans are going to be interested in seeing both of these men perform again. Coulter showed great heart in continuing to compete but Sherman picked up the deserved win.