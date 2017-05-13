UFC men's heavyweight title: Stipe Miocic vs. Junior Dos Santos live round-by-round coverage

Stipe Miocic, a Cleveland native, won the UFC heavyweight title in an upset over Fabricio Werdum and defended it against Alistair Overeem. He now seeks his second title defense against the last opponent to defeat him in former champion Junior Dos Santos. Both men are strikers with knockout power and strong chins.

Round 1. Miocic moves in and lands a couple hard punches by the cage. Dos Santos lands a pair of hard leg kicks while Miocic continues to target the chin. Miocic drops Dos Santos with a right hand and follows with additional punches on the ground until the fight is stopped.

Winner: Stipe Miocic, TKO, round 1.

Miocic made quick work of Dos Santos with his power punches and beat the expert boxer at his own game. Miocic wasn't on the radar as a top heavyweight for some time but he has strung together a series of title wins in a division that had previously been defined by parity. Dos Santos has alternated wins and losses over the last few years and may not get another title shot for quite a while. He's on the younger side as far as the heavyweight division goes but he has been through some wars and his chin doesn't appear to be what it once was.