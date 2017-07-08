Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller live round-by-round coverage

Anthony Pettis is the former UFC lightweight champion who at one point looked on the verge of becoming one of the top stars in the sport with his flashy style. That came crashing down with three straight losses at lightweight. Pettis then moved to featherweight but lost to Max Holloway there and now moves back to 155 pounds. He is in desperate need of a showcase performance here. Jim Miller is one of the most experienced fighters in UFC history, having fought there since 2008 and competing against many of the best fighters in the sport. He is coming off a loss to Dustin Poirier. Pettis will almost certainly look to keep this fight standing while Miller is expected to want the fight on the ground.

Round 1. Miller lands a few leg kicks and then a left hand right up the middle to start. Pettis connects with a head kick. Miller continues to use leg kicks. Miller is throwing more in general, perhaps unconcerned by takedowns in contrast to Pettis. Pettis lands a big kick to the body and then opens up with punches by the cage. Miller is forced to cover up. Pettis lands another powerful kick to the body and starts throwing more punches. Miller answers and gets a few punches of his own in the exchanges. Pettis lands a spinning back elbow. 10-9 Pettis.

Round 2. Pettis lands a head kick. He throws another but it is caught and Miller uses that to get a takedown. Pettis looks to set up a triangle choke from the bottom but doesn't get it. Miller then postures up and lands some hard punches. Miller is bleeding badly from the top onto Pettis. Pettis tries to get up but Miller takes his back. Miller looks to set up a rear naked choke but loses the position when Pettis slips out. Pettis takes top position. Pettis lands some punches there and passes into side control. Miller tries to get up but this time Pettis grabs Miller's back. Pettis can't sink in his hooks and Miller stands up. However, Pettis then takes him right back down and lands a few punches at the close. 10-9 Pettis.

Round 3. The fighters principally are throwing kicks early. Miller mainly throws them low while Pettis mixes them up to the head, body and legs. Pettis lands a front kick. Miller continues to march forward but his punches just aren't connecting at a very high clip. With less than two minutes left, they clinch by the cage and it appears Pettis is looking to set up a takedown.